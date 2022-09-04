Mumbai: Cyrus Mistry, the former Tata Sons chairman, was killed in a road accident on Sunday in Maharashtra's Palghar district neighbouring Mumbai. He was 54. Mistry was travelling from Ahmedabad to Mumbai in a Mercedes car, a police official said.

As soon as the news about his death was confirmed, condolence messages started pouring in on social media. PM Narendra Modi called Mistry a "promising business leader". "The untimely demise of Shri Cyrus Mistry is shocking. He was a promising business leader who believed in India’s economic prowess. His passing away is a big loss to the world of commerce and industry. Condolences to his family and friends. May his soul rest in peace," the PM tweeted.

Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran also paid respects to Cyrus Mistry. "I am deeply saddened by the sudden and untimely demise of Mr Cyrus Mistry. He had a passion for life and it is really tragic that he passed away at such a young age. My deepest condolences and prayers for his family in these difficult times," he wrote in a statement.

Union Minister of Commerce Piyush Goyal also tweeted his condolences, terming Mistry one of the "shining stars" of Indian industry. "Deeply anguished & shocked by the sudden passing away of Cyrus Mistry. Indian industry has lost one of its shining stars whose contributions to India's economic progress will always be remembered. My heartfelt condolences to his family & friends," Goyal tweeted.

Former Congress President and MP Rahul Gandhi also offered condolences. "Saddened by the tragic news of the demise of former Chairman of Tata Sons, Cyrus Mistry. He was amongst the brightest business minds of the country, who made a significant contribution to India’s growth story. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and admirers," Rahul tweeted.

Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar called his death an "irreparable loss to Indian industry". "Deeply saddened to hear about the shocking news of the untimely demise of the former Tata Sons Chairman Cyrus Mistry. He was a dynamic and brilliant entrepreneur. We lost one of the brightest star of Corporate World. It is an irreparable loss to Indian Industry. My heartfelt condolences to his family and friends," Pawar tweeted.

NCP MP Supriya Sule called Cyrus her "brother" and said she was postponing all her events scheduled for Sunday. "Former Chairman of Tata Group and my brother Cyrus Mistry passed away. We all had a very close relationship with the Mistry family. Please note that due to this tragic incident, I am postponing all events today. The new program will be announced soon. Sorry for the trouble," she tweeted.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde called the accident "a great loss not only to the Mistry family but also to the industrial world of the country"

"Shocked to hear of the demise of former Tata Sons chief Cyrus Mistry. Cyrus Mistry was not only a successful entrepreneur, but was seen as a young, bright and visionary figure in the business world," the Chief Minister's office quoted him on Twitter.