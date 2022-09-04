Who was Cyrus Mistry? Five facts about former Tata Sons Chairman who died in a car crash today
Who was Cyrus Mistry? Five facts about former Tata Sons Chairman who died in a car crash today
Mumbai: Former Tata group chairman and Indian-born Irish businessman Cyrus Mistry died in a car accident in Palghar district of Maharashtra on Sunday. The incident occurred when Mistry, who was travelling from Mumbai to Ahmedabad, was on Surya river bridge.
Here are the five facts about the former Tata Sons Chairman:
- Born into an affluent Parsi family in Mumbai in 1968, Mistry was the younger son of construction tycoon Pallonji Mistry and the grandson of industrialist Shapoorji Mistry. The family holds an 18.5 percent share in the Tata Sons, also amounting to the largest single stake by any party.
- After his primary education in Mumbai, Mistry completed his graduation in Civil Engineering from the Imperial College London, and subsequently studied at the London Business School. He was also awarded the International Executive Masters degree in management from the University of London in 1996.
- After his stint at family construction company Shapoorji Pallonji & Co Ltd starting 1991, Mistry joined Tata Sons on September 1, 2006, a year after the retirement of his father from the organisation, with prior experience of holding non-executive positions of several other Tata companies, such as Tata Elxsi Limited, in the past. He replaced Ratan Tata as the Executive Chairman on 2012 after the latter stepped down.
- In 2016, however, a surprise move saw the Tata board ousting Mistry from the position of Chairman via a no-confidence vote. In December the same year, two firms belonging to the Mistry family, Cyrus Investments Pvt Ltd and Sterling Investments Corporation Pvt Ltd going up to NCLAT, alleging mismanagement by the Tata Sons.
- The industrialist was married to Rohiqa Chagla. He leaves behind, alongside his wife, their two sons Firoz Mistry and Zahan Mistry. An Irish citizen. Mistry's legal status in India was that of an Overseas Citizen of India (OCI).
