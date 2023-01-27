Mumbai: Senior BJP leader and local MLA Kalidas Kolambakar has accused the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation of negligence over the fire that broke out in a residential apartment in Dadar East on Thursday night. Kolambakar, who represents the area made the remarks during his visit to the spot on Friday to take stock of the fire.

Kolambakar said that it had taken inordinate time to bring the fire under control. “It is necessary to check whether the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has fulfilled all the requirements while giving permission for the construction of such large buildings,” the BJP MLA said. He also expressed concern over the alleged lack of a firefighting system in the affected building.

The fire broke out on the 42nd floor of the 44-storey RA Residency Tower in Dadar East at around 8 pm last night. In no time, the level 2 fire had gone up to level 4. In the fire incident, no loss of life or injury was reported. As soon as the fire broke out, it created panic among the locals. The fire was suspected to have started due to a short circuit.

As soon as the fire was reported, the fire engines of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation rushed to the spot. Soon, firefighters started efforts to douse the flames. However, the efforts were hindered due to the height of the blaze. The firefighters had a tough time in reaching the affected floor as they were initially unable to carry water up to that point.

With Kalidas Kolambakar holding the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation responsible for the fire, a new controversy between the BJP and the Uddhav Thackeray group has arisen in the run-up to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Elections.