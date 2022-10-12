Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala): Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan wrote a letter informing PM Modi of Kerala's stand of not accepting Parliament committee recommendation to make Hindi language the medium of exams for central services and make it a compulsory study language in educational institutions including IITs and IIMs, as per media reports.

In his letter CM has mentioned that the essence of India is defined by the concept of 'unity in diversity' which acknowledges cultural & linguistic diversity. Promoting any one language above others would destroy integrity. He further demanded to withdraw such efforts.

A parliamentary committee have suggested that the instruction medium in technical and non-technical higher education institutions such as IITs in Hindi-speaking states be Hindi and their corresponding native dialect in other parts of India. They also suggested that Hindi be designated as one of the United Nations' official languages.

The Committee of Parliament on Official Languages, chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, suggested that regional languages be prioritised over English in all states in its 11th report, which was presented to President Droupadi Murmu last month.