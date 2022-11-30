Kalaburagi: Three people were arrested in Karnataka's Kalaburagi district on Wednesday for hunting peacock and deer. The accused, identified as Syed Najmuddin, Mohammad Altaf and Sami Junaidi of Yadullah colony in the city, were found possessing meat belonging to the animals.

One rifle, two air guns, 22 live bullets, 114 empty cartridges were seized from the accused apart from the meet police said. They further revealed that pieces of deer meet, 20 deer legs, one peacock, an SUV, mobile phones and a total of Rs 17,000 in cash was also recovered from the accused.

According to police sources Tte animals were slaughtered at Najmuddin's house in the area. They further revealed that a case has been registered against the trio at the Roja Police Station.