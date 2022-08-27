Dakshina Kannada(Karnataka): Miscreants have hatched a plan to cause a train accident in many parts of Kasaragod taluk, which is a part of the Karnataka and Kerala border on Friday. Stones, concrete pieces, and iron beams have been placed across the tracks with the intention of causing disruption to smooth train movement. The Kerala Police Department and the Railway Security Force started an investigation along with the local police.

During the last week, it has been discovered that this type of activity has been done in different parts of Kasaragod. On Sunday, August 21, this kind of activity was seen between Kotikulam and Bekala on the tracks passing between Kasaragod and Kanhagadu. Iron rods and beams were found on the railway tracks behind the Trikkannad temple. A major disaster has been averted because of the Railway Guard's sense of timing.

Also read: A passenger train hits goods train in Maharashtra, several injured

A piece of concrete weighing about 35 kg was found on the railway tracks near Kumbale station. Stone pelting took place on the Coimbatore-Mangalore train at Chittari last Saturday. Besides, miscreants have tried to avoid the train track in Trikkannad, Kumble, Hosadurga, Talangare. It is said that stones were also found on the Mangalore-Chennai Super Fast train route. Thus, North Zone Railway Police DYSP KN Radhakrishnan visited the place to investigate.

Similar incidents were reported in these parts even two years ago. Similar incidents happened at places like Mogralu Puttur, Arikkadi, and Uppala on the Kasaragod-Mangalore road. On that day, the police, railway defense force and locals conducted a joint operation. The fact that such acts have been happening over and over again is a cause of concern, and the police have started an investigation and are keeping a close watch.