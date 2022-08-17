A passenger train hits goods train in Maharashtra, several injured
Published on: 1 hours ago
Gondia (Maharashtra): Bhagat Ki Kothi train from Raipur to Nagpur met with an accident, on Wednesday, near Gondia City in which several passengers were injured. The train hit a goods train from behind. Among the injured, 53 passengers sustained minor injuries. Some of the injured passengers are being treated at the district general and others at a private hospital.
