Bengaluru: The Income Tax (IT) department conducted raids at the offices and buildings of some reputed private educational institutes in Bengaluru on Thursday morning.

According to sources, the IT officials conducted raids at Sri Krishnadevaraya Education Institution, REVA University, Divyashree Institute, and other places in Bengaluru. The raids were taking place in multiple locations simultaneously. Both corporate offices and education institute buildings were raided at more than 10 places.

Sources said that an IT officers' team from the Karnataka and Goa Zones were conducting the raids. A team of 250 officers from the Income IT department was involved in the action. The raids were being conducted following complaints that the institutes were charging heavy amounts of fees from foreign students, were blocking seats, and indulged in tax evasion.