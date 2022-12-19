Ranchi: Passengers of two flights bound for Bangalore and Delhi at the Birsa Munda Airport here on Monday created a ruckus after their flights did not arrive as scheduled because they were diverted to Kolkata due to bad weather, officials said. As per officials, the Air Asia flight coming from Bangalore to Ranchi and the Indigo flight coming from Delhi to Ranchi were suddenly diverted and landed in Kolkata.

It is learnt that the Air Asia flight from Bengaluru lands at the Ranchi airport at 7:55 pm and departs for Bengaluru at 7.30 am. However it was not allowed to land in Ranchi at 7.30 am on Monday morning due to bad weather as per officials. Likewise, the Ranchi-Delhi Indigo flight was also diverted to Kolkata early in the morning due to bad weather and poor visibility.

Soon after the flights were diverted, the affected passengers created a ruckus at the airport saying that they might not be able to reach their respective destinations. However, the flights were soon called back to the Birsa Munda airport after improvement in weather. Both the flights took off for Bengaluru and Delhi after an hour's delay.