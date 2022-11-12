Palamu (Jharkhand): NITI Aayog, India's public policy think tank, in collaboration with edutech company BYJU's launched an initiative in seven districts of Jharkhand to provide study material to students in Naxal-affected area every year. This initiative was launched with the aim to provide free NEET and IIT coaching to meritorious students in far-flung vulnerable areas.

Under this program, NITI Aayog and BYJU's will prepare the youth of seven districts for competitive examinations. The districts selected for this program are Palamu, Ranchi, Dumka, Sahibganj, Chaibasa, Gumla, and Singhbhum.

About 22 youths have been selected in the first phase in Palamu district, out of which 10 are girls. Over 13 out of 22 youths are from the most affected Naxal areas. Nearly 22 students have been selected for medical coaching, while 18 have been selected for engineering. These youths belong to the areas of Hariharganj, Kharagpur, and Naudiha markets. All these areas are famous for Naxal activities.

Muskan Parveen, a resident of Nodiha Bazar, said that "this is a life-changing initiative, I am very happy with it. I am getting a chance to prepare for medical studies through this initiative." Palamu District Education Superintendent Anil Kumar Chaudhary said that "this is a great initiative, which will allow the economically weaker youth to move forward."

Also read: BYJU'S ropes in Lionel Messi as global brand ambassador for social initiative EFA

In the first phase, BYJU's provided study material to the students preparing for medical and engineering. A test was conducted later on. The students who passed the test were selected for the preparation program. BYJUs has arranged online classes for the students in association with Akash. Recorded material will also be made available if someone misses an online class. Tabs have also been given to the youth on behalf of BYJU'S.

Palamu Deputy Development Commissioner Megha Bhardwaj said that "infrastructure is being provided by the district administration to BYJU's. Under this campaign, the youth will be prepared for NEET and JEE Advanced exams."