Bokaro (Jharkhand): About 44 labourers from Jharkhand, who are stranded in Tajikistan, have appealed to the Indian government to evacuate them to homeland at the earliest. They made this appeal through social media. The labourers who are working with a company had not been paid their salary for the last three months leaving them with no food and shelter.

Most of these labourers belong to Giridih, Hazaribagh and Bokaro districts of the state and went to Tajikistan 6 months ago to work for a transmission line project through the Pancham Mahto of Kharna of Bishnugarh block of Tajikistan.

However, the company for whom they are working stopped their salaries which left them in a crisis. Sikandar Ali, an activist, who works in the interest of migrant labourers, has appealed to the Central and State Governments to help these workers.

He said that this is not the first incident. In search of work, labourers go abroad, where they have to face torture and exploitation. They face trouble in returning to their homeland. So, the central government needs to take concrete steps to stop such exploitation, the activist asserted.