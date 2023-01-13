Budgam: A passenger train en route to Baramulla from Banihal derailed near Mazhama railway station in central Kashmir here on Friday morning. No casualties were reported and all the passengers are safe, said an official. The railway authorities suspended services along the route to facilitate restoration works after the derailment.

Upon getting the information, some railway officials immediately reached the spot and carried out an inspection to restore the tracks. The accident occurred when the train was about to enter the Mazhama railway station in the Budgam district. The derailment took place after the train had left Banihal railway station for Baramulla, officials confirmed. The incident happened when the train was changing tracks to enter the Mazhama railway station.

The derailment took place accidentally and further details are being ascertained, said the official. Train services have been suspended on the route in view of the accident. More to follow.