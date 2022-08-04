Nalanda: Eight bogies of goods train laden with coal, which was proceeding from Jharkhand to Daniawan, derailed in Nalanda near Ekangarsarai station on Wednesday. The driver and the guard of the goods train reportedly fled the scene. Meanwhile, two children have been electrocuted while taking selfies with the derailed compartments of the train wherein one died on the spot, while the other was admitted to a hospital for treatment.

Goods train derailed in Nalanda, one dies while taking a selfie

The coal-laden wagons derailed with a thud, hearing which the villagers came rushing to the spot. According to a local resident, "The train was moving at full speed and around eight bogies of the train have derailed. The driver was unaware of the accident, and it was later that he realised that mishap has taken place." The locals informed the police, who then visited the spot only to find the driver and the guard absconding. Right now, the traffic on the railway line was interrupted and no railway official has reached the spot after the incident. Meanwhile, the police are investigating to ascertain the reason for the derailment.