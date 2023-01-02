Dangri (J&K): Local residents held a protest in Dangri village in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri on Monday demanding justice to the families of the four civilians killed by unidentified armed men last night, sources said. Scores of villagers assembled at Main Chowk in Dangri, Rajouri, and raised slogans in support of their demand. The protesters alleged that the district administration has failed in giving security to the residents and wanted Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to visit the spot.

"District administration has failed. Our demand is that LG Manoj Sinha should come here and listen to our demands," said a protesting local. Four civilians were killed while 10 others were injured when armed attackers, believed to be two in number barged into three houses 50 metres apart, and opened fire on them in Dangri village in Rajouri on Sunday evening, police said.

Police, along with the security forces, rushed to the village soon after the killings and cordoned off the area to nab the attackers. "All the injured are being treated. Police and district administration have reached the spot. Multiple bullet injuries were found on the body of the injured," said Dr Mehmood, Medical Superintendent, Associated Hospital, Rajouri to ANI.

The attack came days after two civilians were killed outside an army camp in the same district on December 16. The victims, who were reportedly working as porters with the Army, were approaching the alpha gate of an Army camp in the district around 6.15 am when they were fired upon. Earlier, on December 28, four militants were killed in a gunfight that broke out between security forces and militants in the Sidhra area of the Jammu district.