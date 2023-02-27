Pulwama (Jammu and Kashmir): The last rites of Kashmiri Pandit Sanjay Sharma, who was shot dead by suspected militants in Achan area of south Kashmir's Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday were performed by local Muslims on Monday, who turned up in good numbers for the funeral and bid a tearful adieu to the slain Pandit.

Senior police officers in the Pulwama district also attended the cremation ceremony of the slain, who was working as a bank security guard. A police officer said Sharma was shot dead by terrorists in Achan area of Kashmir's Pulwama district on Sunday morning. A critically injured Sharma was rushed to a nearby hospital, with the help of locals.

However, he succumbed to his bullet injuries. On Monday, hundreds of locals turned up for the cremation of the slain Kashmiri Pandit. The local Muslims made the arrangements for the funeral on their own to uphold the age old communal harmony amid the fresh targeted killings in the valley.

Last rites of Kashmiri Pandit Sanjay Sharma being carried out by Muslims in Kashmir's Pulwama district, on Monday. (ETV Bharat)

Ghulam Muhammad Malik, a local from Achan condemned Sharma's killing. "The way he was targeted is condemnable in the strongest terms. Such killings should not happen in Kashmir," Malik said. Malik was among the first local Muslims who rushed to the spot after Sharma was shot at by unidentified gunmen in Pulwama on Sunday. He said that they rushed Sharma to the hospital and made offered to donate blood, but Sharma was declared dead at the hospital.

After his death, the locals made all the arrangements for the slain Sharma's cremation and visited the bereaved family to offer condolences. Masdaq Riaz, a local youth termed the killing a "blot on Kashmiriyat". Riaz demanded stern punishment to the killers. A pall of gloom descended on Achan area as slain Sharma was taken to the pyre for cremation.

DIG South Kashmir Raees Butt on Sunday said that the search for militants involved in the killing of the guard in Achan Pulwama is underway. He said that an investigation has been started in the case. Jammu and Kashmir Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha condemned the killing and said that the administration has given the security forces free hand to deal with militants.

Sinha while condemning the attack on condoled with the bereaved family. Meanwhile, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti slammed the BJP at the Centre over the killing of the Kashmiri Pandit in Pulwama district. Mufti said BJP has failed in protecting the lives of the minorities in Kashmir. "They only use minorities to project an illusion of normalcy in the Valley," Mufti tweeted on Sunday.