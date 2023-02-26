Pulwama (Srinagar): A Kashmiri pandit was shot dead by terrorists on Sunday in the Achan village of Pulwama district. The slain person, identified as Sanjay Sharma, worked as a bank security guard, police sources said. He was fatally injured when some unidentified militants fired at him while he was going to the local market.

The victim, son of Kashi Nath Sharma, was rushed to Pulwama Hospital in a critical condition. But he soon succumbed to the bleeding injuries he sustained in the militants' fire. The doctors declared him as brought dead. Following this incident, several Army guards have been posted in his village.

The overall security has been increased in the area and it has been cordoned off. Police is taking necessary measures to nab the militants. Meanwhile, the Kashmir Police said that terrorists fired upon one civilian and he succumbed to his injuries in the hospital.

In an earlier incident in October 2022, a Kashmiri pandit was shot dead by terrorists while he was going to the orchard in south Kashmir's Sophian district. The victim, named Puran Krishan Bhat, was a farmer by profession. Next, another Kashmiri pandit, from the same district was shot dead by militants. Slain Suneel Pandith's wife Suneeta was given appointment letter yesterday by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, who has also assured of providing all kinds of assistance to the family.

It may be mentioned here that around six Kashmiri pandits were killed in separate incidents of military attack last year.