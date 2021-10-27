Jammu (J&K): Two rape accused, who had been absconding since 2002, were arrested in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, police said. Based on specific information, a police team led by Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Shailender Singh arrested Abdul Rashid and Makhna from Miyan Khariyan area in Mahore tehsil for allegedly raping a woman in Reasi district 19 years ago.

They had been evading arrest since 2002, the police said. The duo was booked on charges of kidnapping a woman and repeatedly raping her in 2002. At least 100 absconding accused and convicts have been arrested in the last six months, the police added.

PTI