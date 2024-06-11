'Cannot Keep It Pending Unnecessarily,' SC Junks Plea against NEET-PG 2022

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday junked a plea claiming discrepancies in the 2022 NEET-PG examination conducted for admissions to postgraduate courses in various streams of medical sciences and seeking disclosure of answer keys and answer sheets.

A bench comprising justices Vikram Nath and Ahsanuddin Amanullah was hearing a plea filed by a candidate named Pritish Kumar and others in 2022. At the outset, the bench said it was not keen to entertain the petitions.

“These petitions are rendered infructuous due to the passage of time," said the bench. The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test-Post Graduate (NEET-PG) examination is conducted by the National Board of Examination (NBE) for admissions in various medical postgraduate courses.

During the hearing, a counsel, representing Kumar and others, submitted before the bench that the plea has remained manageable as two out of the six petitioners would be taking up NEET-PG on June 23, 2024. The counsel argued that the NBE needs to allow the petitioners to access the answer keys, answer sheets and the question papers of NEET-PG 2022. However, the bench made it clear that it is not willing to accept this contention and told the counsel that the court cannot keep it pending “unnecessarily".

Pritish Kumar and others had filed the plea alleging that there were mismatches in their NEET-PG 2022 scores and the NBE was not permitting re-evaluation.

