Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal to Marry This Month: Reports

Hyderabad: Rumours are swirling that Bollywood actor Sonakshi Sinha is set to tie the knot with her long-term beau, actor Zaheer Iqbal, in a private ceremony later this month. The news comes hot on the heels of the premiere of Netflix's period drama Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, in which Sinha took on the dual roles of Rehaana and Fareedan.

Although the Sinha family is yet to officially confirm the wedding, insiders close to the family have revealed that the reports are indeed true. The intimate affair is expected to take place on June 23 at an upscale Mumbai restaurant, with only close friends and family members in attendance.

Sinha and Iqbal, who have been romantically linked for some time, previously co-starred in the 2022 comedy-drama Double XL. While they have yet to publicly confirm their relationship, their social media posts are filled with photos of each other, and they are frequently spotted together at high-profile events and gatherings. In a previous interview, Iqbal brushed off speculation about their relationship, stating that he no longer concerns himself with what others think.

Meanwhile, Sinha's latest project, Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, has received a mixed-to-positive response from critics and audiences alike since its May 1 premiere on Netflix. The eight-episode series boasts an impressive ensemble cast, including Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Manisha Koirala, and Sanjeeda Sheikh, among others. As Sinha prepares to walk down the aisle, she is also gearing up for the release of her upcoming film, Kakuda.