2 Accomplices of Terrorist Iqbalpreet Singh Held in Punjab

Chandigarh: Punjab Police on Tuesday arrested two members of a terror module and associates of USA-based terrorist Iqbalpreet Singh alias Buchi. Two pistols and 11 live cartridges have been recovered from them.

The accused, Simarjot Singh of Ludhiana and Arshpreet Singh alias Arsh of Patiala, have criminal records.

The Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said that the arrest of the two module members are a follow-up action of the Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) of Punjab Police that had busted a terror module operated by Buchi, a close associate of Ramandeep Bagga, who is lodged in Tihar Jail under sections of UAPA in connection with the targeted killings in Punjab in 2016-17.

Earlier in May 2024, four of its members including the key-operative Gurwinder alias Shera were arrested after the AGTF had busted the module. On Tuesday, two more members of the module were nabbed.

"Arrest of operatives has averted sensational crimes in Punjab and neighbouring states. @PunjabPoliceInd is fully committed to eradicate organised crime in the state as per the directions of CM @BhagwantMann," Yadav tweeted.

According to police, the two who were arrested today were preparing to carry out terror in the neighboring states including Punjab. During interrogation, it was learnt that many people are working for Iqbalpreet Singh. The accused have admitted that they commit crimes only on Iqbal's instructions.

AGTF has registered a case against the accused.