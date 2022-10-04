Srinagar (J&K): The Jammu and Kashmir Tourism Department in collaboration with the Sanctuary Nature Foundation (SNF) on Monday organized first of its kind 'Jammu and Kashmir Bird Fest 2022' in Srinagar. The objective of the event was to present the rich biodiversity among birds to the tourists and locals and garner their support for its conservation while creating livelihood opportunities for the region.

Deputy Director Tourism Deeba Khalid Peer said the department along with SNF organized the event to create awareness about the birds found in Jammu and Kashmir. Deeba said they invited the school students to the event as they are the future and can play a crucial role in the conservation of species. Similar programs will be organized in other parts of the valley in the coming days, she said.

The Deputy Director informed that the department is working with SNF to make bird photo exhibition, bird watching and other such activities annual events. “It is a multi-billion industry and thus the focus of the department is on it,” she said. She further added that the department is also laying emphasis on eco-tourism.

Meanwhile, at Sunday's event, pictures and books were exhibited to create awareness among the participants. A participating student said the school children were impressed by the event organized to celebrate Wildlife Week. A student said, “It was a good experience and it helped me learn many things. It is impressive."