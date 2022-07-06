Srinagar: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday conducted searches at 16 locations across the country in connection with the alleged graft flagged by former Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik in Kiru Hydro Power project Limited.

The simultaneous search operations were conducted at two places in Srinagar, five in Jammu, five in Delhi, three in Mumbai and one in Patna at the premises of middlemen and associates involved in the project, a senior official from the CBI said.

During the probe, the CBI has detected some financial transactions between the accused public servants, including the then Chaiman Chenab Valley Power Projects (P) Ltd Navin Kumar Chaudhary, the agency said. It is also conducting searches at the premises of Rupen Patel, Chairman and Managing Director of Patel Engineering Ltd in Mumbai, Vijay Gupta and Amrendra Kumar Singh among others, it said.

CBI has in April this year registered a case in allegations of bungling in allotment of civil works in Kiru hydroelectric power project being built in Kishtwar on Chenab river. Malik had also levelled corruption allegations in awarding contract for civil works for the Power Project in 2019.