Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir Crime Branch booked Sarpanch Santosh Kumari on Tuesday for producing a fake caste certificate for contesting the recent Panchayat election from a reserve seat in Nowshera area of Rajouri district, officials said. The case was registered against Santosh Kumari, and some officials who allegedly helped her obtain the certificate by fraudulent means and use it as genuine during the Panchayat election, they added.

A written complaint was lodged with the crime branch by Joginder Singh of Bhajnowa Panchayat whose wife lost to Kumari. He alleged that Kumari had procured a forged Schedule Caste certificate and contested from the reserved seat.

During preliminary verification of revenue records, it was found that the certificate prima facie was fraudulently obtained with the help of the accused government officials.

Subsequently, a case was registered at the Crime Branch, Jammu and investigation taken up, the officials said.

