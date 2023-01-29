Srinagar: Congress general secretary Rahul Gandhi on Sunday while addressing a press conference in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar on the eve of the culmination of the Bharat Jodo Yatra, said the yatra has opened up an alternative vision to the 'BJP-RSS narrative'. Gandhi, who also acknowledged and offered to work to solve ground-level problems in the Union Territory, noted that the yatra has "given an alternative vision to BJP-RSS narrative of hate and arrogance."

"Bharat Jodo Yatra is the deepest and the most beautiful experience of my life. It got a tremendous response and love from people. It will have an impact on Indian polity, but what it will be I cannot say right now. The yatra was from South to North, but had a national effect," he said while speaking to reporters. When enquired about his views on Kashmir and the abrogation of articles 370 and 35A, Gandhi noted that he was willing to help to improve the situation in the UT. "I am not happy with what I am seeing in Kashmir. I come here with an open heart and open arms to help in the way I can," he said. "Our stand on it is clear. I want the restoration of statehood and the democratic process in Jammu and Kashmir. We believe in the step-by-step process. The first step of Congress is the restoration of statehood and democratic process in J&K" he also said.

Also read: Rahul Gandhi unfurls tricolour on the penultimate day of Bharat Jodo Yatra at Srinagar's Lal Chowk

Addressing security issues, Rahul Gandhi observed that targeted killings and bomb blasts 'are happening in Kashmir'. "If law and order in the Union Territory are so good, the BJP leaders should carry out a yatra from Jammu to Kashmir. Amit Shah should walk from Jammu to Kashmir," he added. The Congress leader also pitched for Opposition unity, stating the parties might have differences, but will stand united against RSS-BJP. Interestingly, this comes as PDP chief and former Jammu Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, alongside her family members, joined the yatra earlier in the day. On Friday, National Conference Vice-President Omar Abdullah also participated in the rally.

He also spoke on India-China border issues in Eastern Ladakh, flagging the Central government's "approach of completely denying that the Chinese have taken our land" as "dangerous", Gandhi said India has to approach the Chinese side firmly and tell them that 'they're sitting on our land'. Gandhi further referred to a Ladakhi delegation's report that at least 2,000 square km of Indian land and checkpoints now lay under the control of China.