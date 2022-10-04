Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): Union Home Minister Amit Shah reached Jammu on Monday evening on a three-day visit to the Union Territory amid tight security. Shah will be in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir for three days and will address two mega rallies in Rajouri and Baramulla, while he is also likely to chair a high-level security meeting in Srinagar.

Shah was received at Jammu Technical Airport by Jammu and Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha, senior officials of administration, police and the BJP core group. On Tuesday morning, Shah will leave for Vaishno Devi temple at Trikuta Hills in the Reasi district. On the occasion of Ram Navami, Shah will perform a special puja in Mata Vaishno Bhavan.

Sources said that after offering prayers at the Vaishno Devi temple, Shah will travel to the border district of Rajouri, where he will address a rally at the Rajouri bus stand. "The Home Minister may announce the Scheduled Tribe status to the hill population of Rajouri during the rally," a source said. From Rajouri, he will return to Jammu where he will meet a select group of BJP leaders at the convention centre.

He will also launch some development projects and lay the foundation stone for some new projects, sources said. Shah will reach Srinagar on Tuesday evening. Sources said that he will address a rally at Baramulla Sports Stadium on October 5. "In Srinagar, Shah is likely to chair a high-level security meeting with Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, Army, Security Force officials, Home Ministry officials and various security agencies.

If all goes well, then the Home Minister may meet some families of police martyrs in Kashmir," sources said. Meanwhile, security forces have been put on high alert in Jammu and Kashmir, while night patrolling and check posts have been increased on highways and prominent places. The city of Srinagar has been kept under drone surveillance to prevent any untoward incident during Shah's visit.