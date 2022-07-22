Srinagar: The Jammu- Srinagar National Highway has opened for one-way traffic, including Amarnath pilgrims. According to officials, the priority is to clear the stranded vehicles and the Amarnath Yatra convoy. "The Jammu -Srinagar NHW single way road clear at Mehad, Ramban amid intermittent shooting stones, stranded vehicles and yatra convoys will be cleared 1st and Mughal road through. However, SSG road closed in view of maintenance and repair," Jammu and Kashmir Traffic Police said.

For the past two days, traffic has been affected due to continuous landslides and shooting stones. The highway is the lifeline of the Kashmir Valley and the main road link connecting Kashmir with the rest of the country. Kashmir-bound trucks laden with essential supplies and other vehicles pass through the highway.

Over 2.29 lakh devotees embarked on the ongoing Amarnath Yatra since it started on June 30. Initially on Friday authorities stopped the pilgrims but later they opened the road for pilgrims. Officials said that due to incessant rain along the over 300 km long Jammu-Srinagar highway, shooting stones and landslides have occurred on parts of the highway. Now debris was removed a little bit so we have opened the traffic from one side.

Accordingly, no movement of yatris will be allowed today from Jammu towards the Valley," officials said on Friday. So far, in 22 days, 2,29,744 yatris had darshan at the cave shrine. On Thursday, 10,310 pilgrims paid obeisance at the cave shrine situated 3,888 metres above sea level in the Himalayas.

Pilgrims approach the cave shrine either from the shorter north Kashmir Baltal route or the longer south Kashmir Pahalgam route. Those using the Baltal route, have to trek 14 km to reach the cave shrine. Pilgrims using this route return to the base camp the same day after having darshan. Those using the traditional Pahalgam route have to trek 48 km for four days to reach the cave shrine. Helicopter services are available on both routes for the pilgrims.

The MeT department has forecast cloudy weather with the possibility of light to moderate rain on Friday along both routes. Pilgrims and Yatra managers have been advised to be cautious of flash floods and landslides, along the twin routes to the cave shrine. Amarnath Yatra 2022 will end on August 11 on Shravan Purnima coinciding with the Raksha Bandhan festival. (IANS)