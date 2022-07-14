Srinagar: Responding to the death of pilgrims during the Amarnath Yatra, Mahant Deependra Giri, the custodian of the Charri Mubarak of Amarnath, the holy mace of Lord Shiva, appealed to the authorities concerned not to develop routes along the water bodies and drains as they pose a threat to the lives of pilgrims as they embark on the yatra during the monsoon. He urged the administration to provide proper accommodation and 'langar' to the visiting pilgrims.

Mahant Deependra Giri appeals to the J&K administration to take measures for Amarnath pilgrims' safety

Speaking on the media reports on cloudburst, he said, "The IMD clarified that if it rains 100 mm in one hour then it can be categorised as cloudburst." So, he pointed out that pilgrims' deaths did not occur due to the cloudburst, but due to flash floods as the heavy rains lashed the higher altitudes of Amarnath cave, which resulted in flash floods and rubbles followed, that claimed the lives of pilgrims.

