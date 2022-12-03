Rampur (HP): In a rare case in Rampur in Himachal Pradesh's Shimla district, a 42-year-old woman suffering from a disease called hydatid cyst in her uterus, is believed to be the first such case in the state. Her operation was successful on Thursday at Mahatma Gandhi Medical Services Complex.

According to Dr. Sanjay, who performed the operation, this hydatid disease is basically found in dogs, sheep and goats, but it is rare in humans, which is mainly found in stomach, lungs, brain or bones. The operation lasted for one hour, in which a lump of about 2 kg has been removed.

Gynecologist Dr. Dinesh Sharma said that when the patient came to him, this disease was detected after investigation. After which it was discussed with the surgeon and other experts. He said, "Hydatid cyst in uterus is very rare. Very few such cases have come to the fore in the country. And in Himachal, this is the first case so far."