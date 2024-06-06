Rahul Gandhi Blames Pm Modi, Shah For 'Biggest Stock Market Scam' After Exit Polls; Demands Jpc Probe

Hyderabad : With the Lok Sabha election results 2024 done and dusted and the ruling BJP having to rely on allies for the majority mark to form the next government at the Centre, Congress leader and MP Rahul Gandhi on Thursday demanded a probe into the recent 'misleading exit polls' which predicted a sweeping victory for the BJP. These exit polls were carried out “at the behest of PM Modi”, thereby leading to loss of Rs 30 lakh crore to the investors, he said.

Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addressing a press conference in New Delhi on June 6 (ANI)

Addressing a presser in New Delhi in this regard, Rahul demanded that a Joint Parliamentary Committee be formed to probe the wrongdoings in this regard. “Why did the PM give an investment advice to the people of the country? Why did the PM and the HM ask 5 crore investors to buy stocks?,” Rahul Gandhi asked.

He said that on June 1, “completely fictitious exit polls” were released on the basis of which the investors were given a “completely wrong impression” to lure them into investments. “And on the 3rd of June, we all know the stock market breaks all records and then crashes on the 4th of June (Lok Sabha election 2024 result date),” he added.

Rahul Gandhi claimed that the misleading exit polls had been carried out at the behest of PM Modi and they had led to Rs 30 lakh crore loss to investors. These exit polls had benefited “a selected few by thousands of crores”, he said.

“People higher up in the BJP have carried out the scam. They have people who have carried out the exit polls,” he said. There should be an enquiry into the involvement of PM Modi and Amit Shah behind the exit polls, he said.