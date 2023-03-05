Junagadh (Gujarat): Three sisters of the Joshi family of Junagadh have provided an excellent example of the extent to which one can go to pay off the debt in return for the tender love and care taken by a mother.

One and a half years ago, the Joshi family of Junagadh was spending very happy days at home. Suddenly one day the woman of the house and the mother of three daughters, Heeraben, passed away. The death of the mother proved very traumatic for the three daughters. But they somehow got back on their feet and decided to keep memories of their doting mother alive forever.

The three daughters of Heeraben - Sheetal, Janvi and Kalpana - installed the idol of their mother in the house to see her presence continuously in their midst. They are happy that even after death, the mother is still in front of their eyes. The mother's presence provides a unique motivational force. These three sisters underscored the importance of the mother's place as a woman in the home, society and culture.

The three sisters looked up to their late mother for inspiration. Even today, all the memories of two years ago seem to be reviving once again. The constant presence of the mother in the form of a statue in all the daily activities of the house provides a new motivational force to the three daughters. They prefer to take breakfast, lunch and dinner in the presence of their mother's idol.

In doing so, the three sisters keep reminiscing how their mother used to carry out her daily chores in those days and how she reacted and recovered in times of trouble. The three daughters become like children even today when any difficult situation arises and they express problems in front of the image of the mother in the house.

They strongly believed that their mother's blessings are always behind their problems getting solved. Soon, the story of the three sisters worshipping their mother's idol in their house became popular locally. Neighbours and residents lauded the sisters for their exemplary actions that once again underline the undeniable impact that mothers leave in everybody's life.