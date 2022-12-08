Kutch: As counting of votes for the Gujarat assembly election goes on, all eyes are on the six seats of Kutch region, traditionally a BJP stronghold. Out of the six assembly seats of Bhuj in Kutch region, Mandvi-Mundra, Abdasa in West Kutch and Gandhidham, Anjar and Rapar in East Kutch, BJP has five MLAs and Congress one.

Outgoing MLAs include Dr. Nimaben Acharya, BJP MLA from Bhuj constituency, Pradyumansinh Jadeja, BJP MLA from Abdasa constituency, Virendrasinh Jadeja, BJP MLA from Mandvi-Mundra constituency, Vasan Ahir, BJP MLA from Anjar constituency, Maltiben Maheshwari, BJP MLA from Gandhidham constituency and Congress MLA Santokben Arethia from Rapar constituency.

There are 16 lakh 19 thousand 338 voters in six seats of Kutch district of whom 8 lakh 38 thousand 504 are male voters, while the number of women is 7 lakh 80 thousand 884. Caste equation is also said to play an important role in the election results. The number of voters from Ahir, Scheduled Caste and Muslim communities are in majority in Kutch followed by Rabari, Brahmin, Leuva Patel, Kadva Patel and Kshatriya communities.

Kutch has emerged as the BJP bastion over the years in Gujarat's election history. Bhuj assembly seat of Kutch region has a large population of Patidars, Dalits and Muslims. Apart from these, people of Lohana, Jain and Brahmin castes are also found here. 51 percent population is male while 49 percent are women.

The literacy rate here is 87 percent, of which the male and female literacy rates are 91 percent and 82 percent respectively. In Anjar assembly seat, Ahirs, Dalits and Muslims form the majority followed by Rabari, Leuva Patel, Kadva Patel and Kshatriya castes. As for the population break up, 53 percent are men and 47 percent are women.

The literacy rate in Anjar is 73 percent, of which the male and female literacy rates are 86 percent and 73 percent respectively. Mandvi assembly seat of Kutch area has more population of Kshatriyas, Dalits and Muslims. Apart from these, people of Kadva Patel, Leuva Patel, Gadhvi and Brahmin castes are also found.

Here 51 percent are men and 49 percent are women. The literacy rate is 75 percent, in which the education ratio of males and females is 72 percent and 58 percent respectively. Mandvi assembly seat consists of two talukas of Kutch, Mandvi and Mundra. Abdasa assembly seat of Kutch area has a majority of Muslims, Kadva Patels, Dalits and Kshatriyas followed by Rabari, Koli and Bhanushali castes.

The education ratio here is 67.27 percent, in which males and females are educated. Kutch has been an important political battlefield in Gujarat elections for political parties. The region is seen as the symbol of change. After the 2001 earthquake, Kutch has come a long way in development. However many development works are pending here for a long time in the region which might decide the election results.

It will be interesting to see whether the BJP retains its dominance in the region or the Congress will break the jinx. The entry of AAP into Gujarat elections has made the contest even more interesting.