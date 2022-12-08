Hyderabad/Ahmedabad: With BJP leading in 150 seats of the total 182 seats in Gujarat, the saffron brigade is eyeing a record-extending seventh term in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home state. It will also equal the Left front record of consecutive tenures in West Bengal. The present trend shows BJP will break its old record Congress in a distant second with 21 seats and AAP with a lead in 7 seats is far behind the ruling party in Gujarat. BJP CM candidate Bhupender Patel leading by 29098 votes in fourth round.

First visual of counting center of Gujarat

BJP's projected winning streak is likely to cement Modi's bid for a third consecutive term as PM in 2024. Modi addressed 30 rallies in the state while Amit Shah camped in the state for the last two months making it clear that it was not just a prestige fight rather a clarion call before the Parliamentary election in 2024.

Polling in Gujarat happened in two phases on December 1 and 5. Voter turnout stood at 66.31 per cent, lower than the 71.28 per cent recorded in the 2017 Assembly elections. The fate of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)'s chief ministerial candidate Isudan Gadhvi, youth leaders Hardik Patel, Jignesh Mevani and Alpesh Thakor, among a total 1,621 candidates will be decided on Thursday. A total of 70 political outfits and 624 independents were in the fray.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, BJP won 99 seats and Congress 77 seats, while two seats went to BTP, one to NCP, and three to independents. Ahead of this month's elections, the BJP's number in the House stood at 110 and Congress at 60 after 20 MLAs who won on Congress seats switched over to the BJP in the last five years, three of them quitting just ahead of the elections.

In Himachal Pradesh where the tradition of changing government is a norm, ruling BJP is giving a tough fight to Congress. With Congress ahead in the first few rounds of the 68 assembly seats, BJP has narrowed the lead in the course. Both parties are not leading in 32 seats while 'others' are leading in four seats.

Counting will reveal whether Himachal voters have bucked the anti-incumbency trend and re-elected the ruling party -- something that has not happened after 1985. Traditionally, the governments have been changing since 1985, and going by that trend, now it is Congress' turn. All but two exit polls predicting an edge for the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, pollsters are keen to find out which way voters have chosen.