Gandhinagar: The Gujarat assembly elections are likely to be officially announced by the end of this month or in the first week of November. Preparations are underway for all the political parties in Gujarat and they are making big plans to outwit each other at the hustings.

In the 2017 assembly elections, the BJP was stuck on 99 seats due to the impact of the Patidar movement. Now, in order for the BJP to win in the 2022 elections, preparations have begun to rope Alpesh Kathiria, the main face of PAAS, into the BJP fold after Hardik Patel. It is further learned that Alpesh Kathiria will strengthen the party in South Gujarat by wooing Paatidars' votes.

When ETV Bharat contacted Alpesh Kathiria over reports of him joining the BJP, he said, "BJP has not directly offered me anything so far. However, some people and well-wishers are asking me to join BJP. Of course, I have some conditions to join the saffron party. If they are willing to heed my demands, then I could think of joining hands with BJP after taking the consent of my other leaders and followers," he said.

Elaborating on the demands he is planning to put forth, he said, "There are cases pending against me and others during the Patidar movement and I would seek the withdrawal of all the cases. My other demand is to seek government jobs for family members of martyred movement leaders. Only then, I could think of shaking hands with BJP. In addition, even after cases are withdrawn and other demands are met, I'll take a call only after discussing with my team members,"

During the Patidar movement, the state government had filed sedition charges against Alpesh Kathiria and Hardik Patel. Now, Hardik Patel has joined BJP and has started preparations to contest elections from Viramgam. Probably, Hardik could be exempted from cases, and Alpesh Kathiria could also be left off since BJP needs both of them at all costs to win big in elections.

When BJP chief spokesperson Yamal Vyas was asked about Alpesh Kathiria joining hands with BJP, he said. "There is no information about it. I will not comment on such speculations, but everyone is welcome into BJP if they agree with the agenda of development and agenda of nationalism and want to do good in the development of Gujarat," he cut short.

The Patidar movement led by Hardik Patel and Alpesh Kathiria started in 2015 and got a huge response and immediately forced the resignation of then Patidar Chief Minister Anandiben Patel. Then the effect of Patidar agitation was seen in the 2017 assembly elections, in which the BJP could win only 99 seats, but now in the 2022 assembly elections BJP President C. R. Patil has been given a target of winning more than 150 seats. Hence, BJP is planning to win the maximum number of seats and doesn't mind roping in as many political leaders as possible to benefit BJP.

Importantly, the Patidar community has always been powerful in Gujarat politics. Patidars dominate 15 percent of the state's total electorate i.e. 71 seats in the assembly. Now, BJP can neither offend them nor ignore them.