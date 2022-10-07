Ahmedabad: Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghvi on Friday while addressing the youths at the Gujarat University questioned those who have started an uproar over police action against the accused who pelted stones at women and children for playing Navratri Garba in Undhela village of Gujarat's Kheda district.

"Is human right only for those who pelt stones? Do those small kids, those women who were hit by stones have no human rights? Can't people play Garba in chowk? Should the right of pelting stones be given to anyone, just because they don't like it? is there any religion of those stone pelters? Should there be human rights for those who are injured by those stones? Those injured also have human rights," said Harsh Sanghvi.

Also read: Gujarat: 7 hurt in attack on Garba event; cops thrash suspects by holding them against electric pole

On Monday night, a mob of 150 to 200 people from the minority community allegedly attacked a Garba venue in Undhela village of Kheda district. Seven persons were injured including a jawan. Video clips are in circulation showing the Kheda police detaining suspects. They tied them to a pole and thrashed the accused with sticks, compelling them to publicly apologize to the villagers. 10 accused have been arrested by the police so far.