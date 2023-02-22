New Delhi: German Envoy to India Dr Philipp Ackermann on Wednesday said that the German government will continue to help Ukraine to defend its territory. The German ambassador's comments come ahead of the first anniversary of Russian invasion of Ukraine on February 24. Addressing the media in Delhi ahead of German Chancellor Olof Scholz's visit to India, Ackermann said, "We will continue to help Ukraine to defend its territory.

"The Russian side is surprised by the unity and strategic patience of the West. It is important to sustain the international order. Our position on Crimea is clear too. It is an integral part of Ukraine". When asked if Germany is reaching out to Russia for the conflict to end, the German ambassador said, "German Chancellor is every now and then on the telephone with Putin.

"There's uninterrupted communication between the Kremlin and some European capitals. We have to be honest, this communication has delivered nothing, but we believe the Ukraine crisis must be resolved diplomatically," he said.

On the question of the EU reaching out to India for support ahead of the UNGA resolution against Russia on Thursday, ambassador Dr Philipp Ackermann said, "We would have loved India to vote on these resolutions as we did but it is a sovereign decision of any country to vote or abstain".

"We have reached out to the Indian side and don't know how they will react. What I can see is that there can be a very intense and intelligent discussion and decision on these matters", added Ackermann. He informed that Russia and Ukraine will top the agenda during the discussion between the German Chancellor and PM Modi.

Besides the Indo-Pacific, the growing assertiveness of China will also be a part of the discussion. German Chancellor Olof Scholz is all set to arrive in India on Saturday for a bilateral visit. This is his first visit during his current tenure to India. He will visit New Delhi and Bengaluru. Defence cooperation, Trade, climate change, and skilled labor migration will also be on focus during the German Chancellor's visit.

This month witnessed several high-level visits from Germany to India including German Political and security advisor to Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Jens Plotner, and German's special envoy on climate change Jenifer Morgan.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs, Chancellor Scholz will be accorded a ceremonial welcome at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhawan. Later, Prime Minister and Chancellor Scholz will hold discussions on bilateral, regional, and global issues. The two leaders will also interact with CEOs and business leaders of both sides. Scholz will also call on President Droupadi Murmu. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the German Chancellor met twice last year and Scholz is also expected to visit India for the G20 summit this year.