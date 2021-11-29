New Delhi: The Samyukt Kisan Morcha may join the government committee on Minimum Support Price (MSP). On Monday, 32 farmer unions met at the Singhu border and decided to hold an emergency meeting regarding the MSP committee on December 1. However, the meeting scheduled for December 4 has not been postponed yet.

After the meeting of farmers' organizations of Punjab, Jangveer Singh Chauhan, president of the Bharatiya Kisan Union and a member of the core committee of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha, said, "The central government has repealed all three farm laws in Parliament thus the Samyukt Kisan Morcha has called an emergency meeting on December 1 to discuss important issues,"

He further adds, "The government has been given one day time to accept our demands. The meeting will start at 11 am on December 1. The movement will continue for now. The strategy of the movement will be decided in the next meeting. If small demands are accepted, then on December 1, the farmers will return to their homes."

Jangveer Singh Chauhan said, "We have written an open letter to the Centre seeking legal guarantee on MSP, withdrawal of cases against farmers during agitation and sacking of Union Minister of State for Home for his involvement in Lakhimpur Kheri incident. Our demands should be heeded as soon as possible so that our movement could end and we can return to our homes."

After the unanimous consent of 32 farmer unions of Punjab, if the rest of the farmers' organizations also agree, then the agitation may end in the first week of December itself, said sources.

Sources added, MSP from the C2+50% formula has been a demand of the farmers of Punjab and Haryana but they are not in favor of continuing the agitation at the Delhi borders. They want a solution through dialogue by joining the committee.

On the other hand, Rakesh Tikait, Yogendra Yadav, and All India Kisan Sabha are in favor of maintaining pressure on the government, thus if there is any consensus in the meeting of December 1, then the Kisan Morcha can announce the return of the farmers from the borders.

Also Read: Farmers' Protest: A timeline of events that made headlines across the world