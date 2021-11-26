New Delhi: The farmers across the country are marking the first anniversary of their protests against three contentious farm bills today. While their demands to repeal the three farm bills has been accepted by the Union Cabinet, the protest is still continuing as the farmers want a legal assurance on the MSPs of their products. The protest sites - Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur borders in Delhi - are crowded with farmers today as they have gathered to mark this occasion. Some farmers from other states are also acknowledging the day through rallies and protests.

The protest will go down in the history of India as an exceptional one, with number of hideous turns it encompassed in the past 12 months. The protesters condoned everything from police lathi charge to being called Khalistanis and terrorists. Around 700 farmers lost their lives, including the ones in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident.

As the protests complete one year today, here is the timeline of events that caught the attention of the world:

June 5, 2020: The central government proposed the Farm Bill

September 17, 2020: The bill was approved and passed by Lok Sabha

September 20, 2020: The bill was approved and passed by the Rajya Sabha

September 24, 2020: Farmers from Punjab declared 'Rail Roko Andolan' in protest, disrupted train movement

September 25, 2020: Farmers across the country registered protests under the leadership of Akhil Bharatiya Kisan Sangharsh Samnvay Samiti

September 26, 2020: Shiromani Akali Dal broke its alliance with the NDA as a protest against the farm bill

September 27, 2020: The President gave approval to the bill, 'Farm Bill' became 'Farm Laws'

November 25, 2020: Farmers from Punjab and Haryana declared 'Delhi Chalo' as a part of the protests but were denied permission from the Delhi Police

November 26, 2020: Farmers coming to Delhi from Haryana were attacked by the police with water cannons and tear gas shells in Ambala

November 28, 2020: Union Home Minister Amit Shah proposed talks with the farmers

December 3, 2020: First round of talks between the farmers and the government held, yielded no solutions

December 8, 2020: Farmer Unions declared 'Bharat Bandh', received support from farmers all across the country

December 9, 2020: The farmer leaders refused the amendments in the farm laws proposed by the central government

December 13, 2020: Union Minister Ravishankar Prasad accused the protesting farmers of being a part of the 'Tukde tukde gang'

December 30, 2020: Some development was observed in the 6th round of talks between the farmers and the government

January 4, 2021: The 7th round of talks bore no positive results yet again

January 7, 2021: The Supreme Court heard the case for petition filed against the Farm Laws

January 11, 2021: The Supreme Court ordered the Centre to come up with a solution to the farmers' problem as soon as possible

January 12, 2021: The Supreme Court ordered a hold implementation of the farm laws and formed a committee of four for the proceedings of the matter\

January 26, 2021: The protests at the red fort took a violent turn as tensions grew between the authorities and the protesters, one protester lost his life in the ruckus

January 28, 2021: Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait got emotional at the Ghazipur border, followed by a Mahapanchayat in Sisauli. Thousands of farmers from across the country arrived at the Ghazipur border to support the protesters

January 29, 2021: The government proposed suspension of the farm laws for a year and a half, farmers didn't accept the proposal

January 5, 2021: Delhi police filed FIR against the people involved in making 'toolkits' to support the farmers, received criticism from Greta Thunberg

February 6, 2020: The farmers declared nationwide 'Chakka Jaam' fro three hours between 12 pm to 3 pm

March 6, 2020: Farmers completed 100 days at the Delhi border

March 8, 2020: Bullets fired at the Singhu border, no casualties

April 15, 2021: Deputy CM of Haryana, Dushyant Chautala, wrote a letter to the Prime Minister requesting him to resume talks with the farmers

May 27, 2021: The farmers observed 'black day' to mark 6 months of protest

June 5, 2021: Farmers observed 'Sampoorna Kranti Divas' to mark the completion of one year to the declaration of farm laws

June 26, 2020: A protest march to Delhi was organised by the farmers to mark 7 months of protest

July 22, 2021: Around 200 protesting farmers started a 'monsoon session' of the farmers in front of the parliament building

August 7, 2020: 14 opposition parties gathered at the parliament and decided to join the Farmers' Sessions at Jantar Mantar

September 5: The farmer leaders organised a Mahapanchayat in Muzaffarnagar

October 22, 2021: The Supreme Court said that the farmers cannot be allowed to stay on public property for a long time

October 29, 2021: Delhi Police removed the barricades from the Ghazipur border

November 19, 2021: Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared that the farm laws will be repealed

