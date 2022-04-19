New Delhi: Ansar, the main accused in Jahangirpuri violence, which took place during the Hanuman Jayanti procession on Saturday is a BJP leader, said AAP leader and member of the party's Political Affairs Committee, Atishi Singh.

Sharing four pictures of Ansar attending BJP events in the past, Atishi said that he had played a major role in getting BJP candidate Sangeeta Bajaj to contest the elections. Atishi alleged that it was clear that the "BJP got the riots done". "BJP should apologize to Delhiites," she said adding that it was a "party of goons". Nearly an hour before she made this revelation, Atishi had tweeted about making "an explosive revelation about the Jahangirpuri riots".

Police officials, who arrested Ansar on April 17, had revealed that he was found to be previously involved in two cases of assault and was also arrested repeatedly under preventive sections and booked five times under the Gambling Act and Arms Act. While the investigation into the clash in Delhi's Jahangirpuri has been handed over to the Crime Branch, Delhi police had arrested at least 23 people before handing over the case.

