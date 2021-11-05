Delhi: Despite a 50% reduction in stubble burning in comparison to last year, the Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi was recorded at 314, which falls under the very poor category just a day after Diwali. The stubble burning in the boundary states of Delhi is said to be the main reason for the rise of pollution in the months of October and November. A 10 PM and 2.5 PM ( particulate matter) were recorded in the air quality of Delhi.

It is said that stubble burning can be a major reason for the increasing pollution of Delhi NCR. The System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research(SAFAR), Ministry of Earth Sciences, Government of India, estimated that by November 6, the share of stubble burning in increasing pollution can rise up to 38%.

According to data released by the Commission for Air Quality Management in National Capital Region, a total of 43,918 cases of stubble burning were reported between September 15 and November 2 in 2020 while, a total of 21,364 cases were reported between September 15 and November 2 this year.

Rejecting the claims of the government, farmers' organizations said that the issue of stubble burning has been highlighted every year only to defame the farmers, but the actual reason for the pollution in the national capital are industries, firecrackers and harmful gases released by the vehicles.

Bharatiya Kisan Union, general secretary, Yudhveer Singh while speaking to ETV Bharat said that the farmers have now become aware of the hazards caused by the stubble burning. He said paddy straw has been proved to be the better fodder for livestock. "Now, farmers are harvesting and selling it instead of burning it. Some incidents of stubble burning have been reported from Punjab and Haryana, but if the government works on the ground instead of only on paper, then the remaining problem will be resolved,"

Adding further Yudhveer said, "If the government wants it can buy fodder directly from the farmers and send it to the cowsheds run by the government. There are many cowsheds in Uttar Pradesh for which government spends crores of rupees to buy fodder. Haryana and Delhi governments also subsidize the price of fodder for the cowsheds in the state. If these cowsheds get interlinked then farmers will get the price of straw and nutritious feed for animals,"

"Between 7 to 20 November, farmers almost complete the sowing of wheat and other crops. In such a situation, it is obvious that by now the fields must have been prepared. Then the question of increasing pollution due to stubble burning does not arise. Agencies should also focus on other causes and publicize those figures," the farmer leader added.

According to data released by the Indian Institute of Agricultural Sciences, a total of 1948 cases of stubble burning were reported on the 15th and 16th of October in Delhi but reduced subsequently. The maximum number of cases have been reported only from Punjab and Haryana.

