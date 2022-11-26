Delhi : More CCTV visuals of jailed Delhi Minister and AAP leader Satyendar Jain in Tihar jail come out on Saturday. Although there is no official confirmation about the video but sources said it is the latest one relating to the AAP minister from Tihar Jail. In which Minister Jain can be seen holding a series of meetings with groups of people.

The jail officials have apparently provided a plastic chair on which one visitor can be seen sitting and chatting with the minister. The meeting seems a casual one with the minister seen in a reclining position with his head rested on one hand. There are a bunch of papers also on the bed of the jailed AAP Minister.