New Delhi: Delhi Lieutenant-Governor (L-G) Vinay Kumar Saxena launched a one-time property tax amnesty scheme 'SAMRIDDHI 2022-23', which provides major relief to residential and commercial property owners from their long pending dues. Speaking on the occasion on Tuesday, the L-G said, "this scheme is a people-friendly initiative which will encourage property owners to get rid of long pending disputes and related harassment."

Saxena further said that to avail the benefit of the scheme, the taxpayer has to apply online to pay the amount due as per the scheme. Samriddhi Yojana aims to expand the tax base and provide better civic amenities to the residents of Delhi, he added. The Scheme shall also cover cases of dishonoured cheques, attachment of bank accounts and property as well as litigation in any court.

Exemption in tax liability means more money in the hands of taxpayers, more revenue for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, enabling it to develop the desired civic infrastructure to better serve the people of Delhi, said the Lt. Governor. He urged the citizens to take advantage of this amnesty scheme and deposit their property tax on time.

The tax amnesty scheme envisages a 'One Plus Five' option for residential owners, who can pay principal property tax for current year plus dues for previous five years to avail waiver of past pending dues along with penalty and interest. Along similar lines, 'One Plus Six' option is given for commercial property owners.

The taxpayers of residential properties under 'One Plus Five' are required to pay just the principal property tax amount of the current and past five years (ie FY 2022-23 + FY 2017-18 to 2021-22). 100% interest and penalty will be waived on the outstanding tax amount and all outstanding dues before 2017-18 will be waived.

Under the 'One Plus Six' scheme for commercial properties, owners will be required to pay the principal amount of property tax for the current year and the previous 6 years (i.e. FY 2022-23 + FY 2016-17 to 2021-22). 100% interest and penalty will be waived on the outstanding tax amount and all outstanding dues before the year 2016-17 will be waived.

According to this scheme, if a taxpayer has already paid the arrears of tax for any year after 2017-18 or 2016-17, but the same has not been recorded in the tax records of the Corporation, then they will not be liable for payment. If any taxpayer fails to settle his tax arrears by 31st March 2023, he shall be liable to pay all outstanding taxes for the year 2004 or whichever year is pending, along with interest and penalty.