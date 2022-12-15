New Delhi: The AIIMS, New Delhi has been declared as a "tobacco-free zone" and action will be taken against the doctors, permanent or contractual employees and security staff found smoking or chewing tobacco on the hospital premises. According to an office memorandum (OM) issued by AIIMS Director Dr M Srinivas, if any contractual employee or security staff is found smoking cigarettes or bidis or chewing any tobacco product on the hospital premises, he shall be summary terminated from the service.

Also, if any permanent employee or doctor is found smoking or chewing a tobacco product on the hospital premises, a memorandum will be issued and disciplinary action taken against him, according to the OM. Besides, smoking and spitting tobacco on the premises of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) will be a punishable offence for the patients, attendants and visitors with a fine of Rs 200. All the heads of departments have been requested to ask the staff working under them to strictly follow the guidelines.

The security personnel have also been instructed not to allow the patients, attendants, visitors and staff members to use tobacco in any form on the hospital premises, according to the OM issued on Wednesday. The OM said the use of tobacco is a prominent risk factor for leading causes of death and a number of non-communicable diseases (NCD), including cancer, cardio-vascular diseases and lung disorders. The Centre enacted the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products (Prohibition of Advertisement and Regulation of Trade and Commerce Production, Supply and Distribution) Act (COTPA) in 2003 to protect people from the adverse effects of tobacco use and second-hand smoking.

The COTPA envisages protection of a non-user from involuntary exposure to tobacco smoke, which specifically finds mention in section 4 of the Act that prohibits smoking in public places, including hospital buildings, healthcare institutions, educational institutions, public offices, workplaces, canteens etc. Any violation of the Act is a punishable offence with a fine of up to Rs 200. Spitting of tobacco leads to the spread of various diseases and may cause health problems to the public or nuisance to the people in general, the OM read.

Section 268 of the Indian Penal Code stipulates that a person is guilty of a public nuisance who does any act or is guilty of an illegal omission which uses any common injury, danger or annoyance to the public or the people in general who dwell or occupy property in the vicinity, or which must necessarily cause injury, obstruction, danger or annoyance to persons who may have occasion to use any public right. "In the interest of public health and with a view to keep the hospital buildings clean, thus contributing towards the "Swachh Bharat" campaign, the premises of AIIMS, New Delhi is declared as a tobacco-free zone. As such smoking and spitting of tobacco on the premises of AIIMS, New Delhi are prohibited and a punishable offence with a fine of Rs 200," the OM read.

"If any contractual employee or security staff is found smoking cigarette or bidi and/or chewing tobacco product on AIIMS, New Delhi premises, he/she shall be summary terminated from the service. "If any permanent employee/doctor is found smoking cigarette or bidi and/or chewing tobacco product on AIIMS, New Delhi premises, he/she will be issued a memo and disciplinary action shall be taken against him/her," it stated. (PTI)