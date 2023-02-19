Raipur: Over 2.5 lakh workers and 15,000 Congress leaders are expected to take part in the grand old Plenary session in Raipur which is scheduled to be held from February 24 to 26, State Congress leaders said adding that elaborate arrangements have been made for the delegates. They also said that arrangements for buses and vehicles have been made for the transport of the delegates.

Speaking about the preparations, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said that preparations for the mega event are almost complete. "Several domes have been made for the media. There will be separate food arrangements for all the delegates," he added.

The Chief Minister also said that there will be an exhibition at the entrance of the venue where key periods of the Indian freedom struggle will be displayed along with the achievements of the Congress government in Chattisgarh. Congress insiders said that in view of the large participation, most of the hotels and lodges in Raipur have been booked.

Chattisgarh Home Minister Tamradhwaj Sahu said that a massive general meeting of the party will be organized on February 26 where over 2 lakh Congress workers will be present. He also noted that the participation of several national leaders in the convention will the morale of the State Congress workers and added that adequate security arrangements would be made for the major leaders.

" Our target is to ensure the participation of about 2.5 lakh Congress workers at the general meeting which will be held at the ground in front of the Agricultural University. It can be achieved by the hard work of Congress cadres," said senior Congress MLA Satyanarayan Sharma.