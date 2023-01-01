Korba (Chattisgarh): Days after a girl was allegedly murdered by her estranged lover who stabbed her 51 times with a screwdriver in the Korba district of Chattisgarh, police arrested the prime accused Shahban Khan and his cousin Tabrez Khan from the Rajnandgaon district of Chattisgarh. The murder took place in the Pump House Colony under the CSEB outpost of Korba city on December 24.

Korba SP Santosh Singh said that several police teams were set up to investigate the case. He also said that the mobile phones of both the accused were switched off adding that upon receiving inputs from Maharashtra and Raipur that the prime accused was in Rajnandgaon, the investigators with the help of Rajnandgaon police started checking all the vehicles coming from the Maharashtra side at the Chichola border. During checking Shahban and Tabrez were arrested from a bus.

Police sources said that during interrogation Shahban told the investigators that he used to work as a bus conductor and that the deceased Nilkusum Panna used to travel in the same bus in which he used to work.

They further revealed that eventually, the two developed a romantic relationship. " Shahban also said that after he went to work in Ahemdabad, Nilkusum got involved with another person. On December 24, Shahban met Nilkusum to try to convince her to snap the ties with that person, but when she refused to do so, he stabbed her multiple times with a screwdriver leading to her death," police said. Her family members alleged that earlier also Shahban threatened Nilkusum over her relationship with another person but he refused to speak to him and to change her stand.