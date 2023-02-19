Raipur: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Sunday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him to announce the Census schedule soon. Releasing the letter written to the PM on social media, Baghel wrote, "Today, keeping in view the importance of the census and the interests of the poor, I have written a letter to Honorable @PMOIndia and requested to fix the dates for the census program soon. So that it can help in making public welfare policies and schemes more effective."

Baghel wrote that "for the first time in 2011, social, economic, caste survey was also done along with the census. On the basis of this survey, the benefits were given to the eligible people. The said survey was effective only for a period of 10 years and as for development plans and socio-economic changes in the last 12 years, the figures of SECC survey 2011 are no longer relevant in the present context. It would be appropriate that along with the Census, new surveys should start at the earliest to get updated information about the deprived and eligible beneficiaries."

While the Union government had on March 28, 2019, notified its intention to carry out Census 2021, the massive exercise was postponed due to the outbreak of COVID-19 in March 2020. The Union government had, in December, told Parliament the date for freezing of administrative units for the exercise had been extended to December 31, 2022.

In his letter, Baghel said Census 2011, which also included a survey of socio-economic status and caste (SECC), formed the basis of welfare benefits for citizens. Announcement of the schedule of the upcoming Census will ensure these welfare schemes and their benefits can be made more effective, Baghel said in the letter.