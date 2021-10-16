Raipur (Chhattisgarh): Chief Minister Bupesh Bagel on Saturday announced a financial aid of Rs50 lakh to the kin of the deceased in Jashpur incident in which one person lost his life, and several others were injured.

Taking to Twitter, Bagel said,"Rs50 lakh will be provided to the family members of the deceased, Gaurav Agrawal, killed in a road accident at Pathalgaon in Jashpur. Both the accused were arrested yesterday. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured."

On Friday, one person was killed and many others injured after a speeding car ploughed through a Dussehra procession at Pathalgaon in the Jashpur district. The incident took place after the locals had taken out Durga idols on a procession for immersion at around 1.30 pm.

The injured were rushed to a hospital in the vicinity where the doctors declared one 'brought dead', and 16 others are being treated for their injuries. The deceased is identified as Gaurav Agarwal, 21.

After the incident, the locals managed to bring the car to a halt. They caught hold of the driver and another occupant. The duo was handed over to the police after a sound thrashing. The locals also set the car afire. They also gheraoed the Pathalgaon Police station seeking action into the incident. The crowd resorted to sloganeering against the policemen and blocked traffic

Sources said the car was carrying ganja in large quantities.

Police said the arrested duo is from Madhya Pradesh and were passing through Chhatisgarh with the contrabands when the mishap occurred. They also said that both accused have been arrested and a case will be registered under sections 302 (murder) and 304 (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against them.

