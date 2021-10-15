Jashpur (Chhattisgarh): At least 4 persons were killed and many others injured after a speeding car ploughed into a Dussehra procession at Pathalgaon in Jashpur district on Friday.

The incident was caught on camera by several onlookers who were recording the procession in Pathalgaon.

The injured were rushed to a hospital in the vicinity where four of the injured succumbed to the injuries.

The car involved in the incident was carrying marijuana in large quantities. The locals chased the car and set it afire.

They also gheraoed the Pathalgaon Police station seeking action into the incident. The crowd resorted to sloganeering against the policemen. A mild tussle broke out between the men-in-khaki and the locals.

A section from the crowd snatched the cameras of the media persons after realising that their acts were being recorded.

More details are awaited.