Raipur (Chhattisgarh): Reacting to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)'s protest against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) across the country, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Monday said that AAP should understand how the BJP is persecuting them. They (AAP) should not go to those states where the Congress is giving a direct fight to the BJP, but they go there to defeat the Congress. They are fighting a battle at their place, but they reach other places to help the BJP, CM Baghel pointed out.

He added, "Today, I am going to visit Siddhivinayak temple to pray for the happiness and peace of Chhattisgarh. I will also pray that may God give them (AAP) wisdom as well." AAP launched a nation-wide protest on Monday against the arrest of Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia in connection with the alleged Delhi liquor excise policy case.

Baghel further extended greetings for the successful completion of a three-day Congress' 85th plenary session held here in the state capital Raipur. He said, "The national convention was completed very peacefully. All our national leaders came here and they returned with the affinity and love from Chhattisgarh. I would like to thank all the colleagues of the state. I thank all the MLAs and and others who were engaged in making the convention a grand success."

The district administration and the police maintained the security system in a proper way. For the first time a convention has been held in Chhattisgarh and it has been a historic convention, it is a matter of pride for them, Baghel said. Targeting the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Baghel said that they were tried to sabotage the convention. Initially, raids were conducted at the houses and officers of the MLAs and then the raids were conducted in the departments of the state. It was said that the raids were conducted in connection with a coal scam, so what does it have to do with the Labour Department, what to do with the environment department. The raid was conducted there, too.

"The BJP made a vain bid to stop the convention, but everything went well. I will pray to Siddhivinayak to give wisdom to BJP leaders, too," Baghel added. Reacting to BJP's remark calling Rahul Gandhi a comedy king, Baghel said, "The amount of rumours that were to be spread about Rahul Gandhi have been spread. After the Bharat Jodo Yatra he has done, no matter how much BJP tries to troll, Rahul Gandhi's image will not be affected." (With agency inputs)