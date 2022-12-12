Patna: The winter session of the two Houses of Bihar Legislature commencing from Tuesday is likely to be stormy as opposition in Bihar has already threatened to halt it on the issue of 10 lakhs jobs and other issues, including failure of prohibition. The opposition is fully prepared to question the government on deteriorating law and order, jobs and farmers' issues. In all likelihood, an uproar will take place in both Houses, which have been called only for five days. The winter session of the Bihar Legislature will start on December 13 and will end on December 19.

“If the government does not consider the public as the owner and considers itself as the owner, then it is the duty of the opposition to raise the issue in the interest of the state and people. The real problems of the public should be raised in the Assembly or in the Lok Sabha. At present, the government is just thinking about their own interest and issues related to the public are neglected. Nitish Kumar's government is not concerned about the welfare of the state,“ said BJP MLA Janak Singh.

The ruling party is also prepared for the tough stand of the opposition. The ruling government has chalked out the strategy to counter the opposition. All the ministers of different departments have been instructed to give a proper reply to the questions raised by the opposition on the floor of the House. Officers have also been directed to prepare correct answers inside both Houses.

Asking about the rigid stand of the BJP, RJD MLA Mukesh Kumar Yadav said the opposition does not have any issue to raise except creating a nuisance in the House. “The present government has already resolved all the issues. The government is already working on issues, including unemployment and inflation. The government is constantly working for the public interest. Issues related to providing jobs to the youth are also being done continuously. If BJP will raise questions and wants answers in the House, then we are ready to provide them. The people of Bihar are also watching us and how we are striving to solve their problems,“ said Yadav.

The session would also become more interesting because after the win in the Kurhani bypoll by the BJP it has got an equal number of MLAs on par with the ruling RJD. Now BJP has 78 MLAs in the Assembly whereas RJD has the same number of MLAs. Earlier RJD was the single largest party with 80 MLAs, but after facing defeat in two of three bypolls, the BJP has equalled its number in the Assembly. “Though the number of BJP MLAs is equal to us, we are not afraid of anyone and we are ready to give a befitting reply to the opposition during the winter session,” RJD MLA Ramnuj Prasad told ETV Bharat.