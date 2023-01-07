New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday filed a charge sheet against four accused associated with the Popular Front of India (PFI) for their involvement in unlawful and anti-national activities. The NIA said in the charge sheet that the accused Athar Parvez, Md Jalaluddin Khan, Nooruddin Khan alias advocate Nooruddin and Arman Malick alias Imteyaz Anwar were arrested for their involvement in different cases. "Investigation revealed that the criminal conspiracy was hatched with an intention to carry out acts of terror and violence, leading to an atmosphere of terror and endangering the unity and integrity of the nation," the agency said.

The case was initially registered as FIR No 8/2022 dated July 12, last year at Phulwari Sharif police station in Patna, which was later re-registered by NIA on July 22, 2022. "The accused arranged rented accommodation at Ahmad Palace, Phulwari Sharif and used its premises for imparting training in commission of acts of violence and holding criminal conspiracy meetings," the NIA charge sheet noted.

The accused also collected funds, recruited members, organised training and encouraged its members to establish Islamic Rule in India. The accused persons have been chargesheeted under sections 121, 121A, 122, 153A, and 153B of IPC as well as sections 13, 17,18, 18A, 18B & 20 of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.

